Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Herbie Kane said he hoped he could "help a lot of people" in his role as Bristol Mind ambassador

A Liverpool footballer has become an ambassador for a mental health charity in his home city of Bristol.

Herbie Kane, 21, who is currently on loan to Hull City, said he wanted Bristolians to know "they're not alone".

Tom Hore, from Bristol Mind, said: "Herbie is one of a growing number of current and ex-footballers willing to challenge the stigma of mental health."

He added having "ambassadors in the public eye reaches a wider audience".

Kane signed with Liverpool in 2018 and joined Hull City on loan in January until the end of the season.

He said lockdown had "not been too bad" for him as he was still able to train and had set himself a weekly schedule "so I have some structure to the days to stay on track".

Image copyright Herbie Kane Image caption Herbie Kane said he "can't wait to start playing football again"

When asked why he wanted to be an ambassador, he said: "I want to spread the word of mental health and help people be more aware that it's nothing to be ashamed of.

"As a professional footballer, a game that is full of lot of highs and maybe more lows, I feel I can relate and understand how people maybe feeling.

"I think men as a whole want to put on a brave face when it comes to feelings and emotions, they don't want to show them, but I think if you talk about them to someone or anyone then it will help a lot."

Image copyright Tom Hore Image caption Tom Hore said football can help influence people

Mr Hore said: "Through his social media he reaches many young people, particularly young men, and through this he can be a role model for his openness around mental health.

"Millions of people follow football in the this country and positive messages from current and ex-players resonate with the fans' own lives and individual experiences and can help influence people in their willingness to be open to conversations, or to seek help when necessary."