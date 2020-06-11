Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption The statue was taken from the harbour early on Thursday morning

A statue of a slave trader that was thrown into a harbour by anti-racism protestors has been retrieved from the water.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators tore down the statue of Edward Colston during a protest in Bristol on Sunday.

Bristol City Council said it needed to be removed from the water because the city had a "working harbour".

The statue will be taken to a secure location before becoming a museum exhibit, the authority said.

Previously, Bristol's Mayor Marvin Rees said he "felt no sense of loss" at the statue's removal.

When the statue fell, Avon and Somerset Police elected not to intervene, saying officers would have faced a violent confrontation.

The statue has been a controversial fixture in the city, with repeated calls for it to be removed.

Other organisations, including schools, that use the Colston name are now looking at changing their names following the protest.