Image caption Radio presenter Steven Carpenter said he made the comments in a "moment of madness"

A radio presenter has been taken off-air after arguing with a taxi firm on Facebook in a “moment of madness”.

Radio Ninesprings, a community station in Yeovil, Somerset, received complaints after presenter Steven Carpenter had a argument with a Romanian-led taxi firm on social media.

Owners of the taxi firm said the comments, in which they were called "blood-suckers", were “racist”.

An investigation is being conducted by the station.

Marius Virgil, owner of Dracula Taxis, said Mr Carpenter called him at about 01:00 BST on 15 June asking for a taxi and gave him “abuse” on the phone after he told him how much the fare would be.

Mr Virgil said: “On the phone he shouted at me telling me to shut up and said he would close down my business on the radio.”

Image caption Marius Virgil said he spoke to Mr Carpenter on Monday and received "abuse"

He added: “He called me several times and kept saying, 'Don’t you know who I am, I'm Steve Carpenter', but I didn’t know who he was and he was being so rude.”

After the phone calls the presenter said on social media the taxi company called Dracula Taxis were “blood-suckers” to which the taxi company owner responded to saying Mr Carpenter was “racist”.

Mr Carpenter's comments continued saying: “This is the United Kingdom not Romania, we do not rip people off here.”

Mr Carpenter said his actions came “in a moment of madness” after staying up late at 03:00 BST drinking.

"I’m very regretful of the whole thing and sincerely apologise to everyone involved,” he said.

In a public statement, the radio station’s manager, Steve Haigh, said the station “dissociate themselves” from the remarks Mr Carpenter made.