Somerset radio host suspended over 'racist' comments
A radio presenter has been taken off-air after arguing with a taxi firm on Facebook in a “moment of madness”.
Radio Ninesprings, a community station in Yeovil, Somerset, received complaints after presenter Steven Carpenter had a argument with a Romanian-led taxi firm on social media.
Owners of the taxi firm said the comments, in which they were called "blood-suckers", were “racist”.
An investigation is being conducted by the station.
Marius Virgil, owner of Dracula Taxis, said Mr Carpenter called him at about 01:00 BST on 15 June asking for a taxi and gave him “abuse” on the phone after he told him how much the fare would be.
Mr Virgil said: “On the phone he shouted at me telling me to shut up and said he would close down my business on the radio.”
He added: “He called me several times and kept saying, 'Don’t you know who I am, I'm Steve Carpenter', but I didn’t know who he was and he was being so rude.”
After the phone calls the presenter said on social media the taxi company called Dracula Taxis were “blood-suckers” to which the taxi company owner responded to saying Mr Carpenter was “racist”.
Mr Carpenter's comments continued saying: “This is the United Kingdom not Romania, we do not rip people off here.”
Mr Carpenter said his actions came “in a moment of madness” after staying up late at 03:00 BST drinking.
"I’m very regretful of the whole thing and sincerely apologise to everyone involved,” he said.
In a public statement, the radio station’s manager, Steve Haigh, said the station “dissociate themselves” from the remarks Mr Carpenter made.