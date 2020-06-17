Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Krystian Czelewicz admitted the killing

A man who was arrested in Poland has been jailed for the manslaughter of a man in Gloucester.

Lukasz Grabowski was found with serious head injuries near Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 21 November 2018 and died later that day.

Krystian Czelewicz, 37, was arrested in March under a European arrest warrant after fleeing the country and was returned to England to face the charge.

He was sentenced to eight years and eight months at Bristol Crown Court.

Czelewicz pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Grabowski, from Bristol, who suffered serious head injuries during the assault and died shortly after being found in Great Western Road.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lucasz Grabowski died after he was left at the door of a hospital with serious injuries

Two other men, Krystof Solosciuk and Tomasz Urbaniak, were also found guilty of his manslaughter last year and are currently serving prison sentences.