Bristol

Southmead shotgun attack: Man and woman wounded

  • 18 June 2020
Ringwood Crescent in Southmead
Image caption The shooting happened in Ringwood Crescent in Southmead, just before 01:00 BST

A man and a woman sustained shotgun wounds in a "targeted" attack in a residential street.

The pair were found when police were called to Ringwood Crescent in Southmead, Bristol, just before 01:00 BST.

Avon and Somerset Police said neither victims' injuries were thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The force said it believed it was a "targeted incident between individuals known to one another".

Det Insp James Wasiak said there would be extra patrols in the area to make inquiries and reassure local people.
Image caption The man and woman's injuries are not thought to be life threatening, say police

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites