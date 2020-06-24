Image copyright Google Image caption "The safety and wellbeing of our children is of paramount importance," the school's head says

Parents have written to their children's head teacher, claiming the level of support for home-learning is "inadequate" and "damaging" for pupils.

In a letter to the head of Christ Church CofE Primary School in Clifton, Bristol, parents raised concerns over teacher interaction since lockdown.

The letter said the school should look to "improve its current provision".

However, head teacher Clare Jones said teachers had been "readily communicating with families".

She said Christ Church had been trying to provide a balance of home-learning activities and creative ways of supporting mental health and wellbeing.

The letter, signed by 22 parents, said Bristol City Council's guidance advised parents to keep in regular touch with schools.

'Upsetting for my children'

But the parents said the school had informed them that it would "only be responding to critical information not unnecessary questions/comments" and teachers would "not enter into a dialogue about home learning via the school email".

"It's becoming upsetting for my children to have to listen to all the innovative ways of home-schooling other schools have come up with," said parent Jenny Shah.

"Surely at least a phone call would have been possible?"

Another parent, Dr Leila Walker, said: "For the mental health and safeguarding of children, most schools have used a simple weekly or even fortnightly check-in with tutors.

"If Christ Church had adopted this approach it would have gone a long way in helping families feel connected and to help kids feel motivated."

Head teacher Ms Jones said all teachers wrote a weekly message to their class and were in touch with pupils and parents on the school's messaging service and through online learning platforms.

"The safety and wellbeing of our children is of paramount importance," she said.

Bristol City Council said as an academy "communication, curriculum and learning responsibility sits with the school".