Image caption The shooting happened in Ringwood Crescent in Southmead in the early hours of 18 June

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were shot in the Southmead area of Bristol.

Blake Hoskins, 20, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday night and has also been charged with GBH and affray, a firearms offence and criminal damage, Avon and Somerset Police said.

He is due to appear by video link before Bristol magistrates on Monday.

The injured man remains in hospital for treatment to shotgun wounds, which are not believed to be life-threatening.