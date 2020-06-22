Attempted murder charge over Southmead shotgun attack
- 22 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were shot in the Southmead area of Bristol.
Blake Hoskins, 20, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday night and has also been charged with GBH and affray, a firearms offence and criminal damage, Avon and Somerset Police said.
He is due to appear by video link before Bristol magistrates on Monday.
The injured man remains in hospital for treatment to shotgun wounds, which are not believed to be life-threatening.