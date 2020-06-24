Image copyright Google

Plans by a university to close its philosophy degree course have sparked a furious backlash by former students.

The University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol made the announcement to staff on Friday.

A petition has been set up to try to have the proposal overturned, with one signatory calling the move "an act of wanton intellectual vandalism".

A UWE spokesperson said "no final decision has been reached".

Dr Charlotte Alderwick, senior lecturer in philosophy at UWE, said: "Losing a philosophy degree is a sad and worrying thing, especially at a time like this when there is so much in the world at the moment that philosophy, critical thinking, and clear rational debate can make such a vital contribution to."

Katie Preece, who has just completed her final year studying philosophy at UWE, started an online petition to overturn the potential plans.

The petition currently has more than 4,000 signatures.

David Roden, a published philosopher and Open University associate lecturer who signed the petition, said: "I regard this as a piece of wanton intellectual vandalism with little academic or financial justification.

"It beggars belief that UWE would close a department that is doing so effectively what it should be doing."

Mr Roden, who taught philosophy at UWE during his PhD, said students on the course ask questions about "our most basic assumptions such as democracy and ecology" which are "crucially important for society".

Dena Carrol called the move "a travesty" and pointed to the course being "consistently ranked in the top 10 of The Guardian league table".

A UWE statement said the course is "under review" but admitted "one of the outcomes may be to close it to future student admissions beyond September 2020".

We have "identified a number of challenges with this programme... and remain concerned about its long-term viability," it said.