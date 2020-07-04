Image copyright Freedom Youth Image caption Freedom works with young people aged between 13 and 25

Bristol's oldest LGBT youth group is celebrating 25 years of helping the LGBT+ community.

Freedom Youth began on 4 July 1995, at a time when attitudes towards LGBT people in society were generally less tolerant than today.

"I'm so proud of what we have achieved, it's phenomenal this community has nurtured so many others," said team manager Henry Poultney.

"The environment for young LGBT people in the UK still remains a challenge."

Freedom Youth faced stiff opposition and negative national media coverage when it began.

"'Gay barbecues to burn lottery cash' was the Daily Mail headline after we were given National Lottery money in June 1996 to fund social events," said co-founder Berkeley Wilde.

"It was almost impossible to do work with schools because of Section 28."

Section 28 was part of a 1988 law which prohibited "the promotion of homosexuality by local authorities" to younger people.

Image copyright Freedom Youth Image caption Mr Wilde believes Freedom could be the oldest LGBT youth group in the country

"We used to have letters in the paper against us, homophobic tirades complaining that we had funding.

"People said we were abnormal, but in those days you had to stand up and be counted," said chair Lesley Mansell, who has held the role for the past five years.

Mr Poultney said the group's focus had changed over 25 years.

"In the 1990s there was a lot of bisexuality erasure, then in the early 2000s trans issues came in.

"The last eight years for us have been around the 'plus' - so working with wider gender and sexual identities.

Image copyright Lowie Trevena/Molly Sanderson Image caption Lowie Trevena (L) and Molly Sanderson, (R), used Freedom to help discover more about themselves

Despite growing up in the age of the internet, current attendees have said the group experience helps.

"Having access to the internet helped me figure out I was queer, but it was the group that made me feel like I wasn't alone," said Lowie, 22, from Bristol.

"I'm always welcome and there's a great sense of family," said 23-year-old Molly.