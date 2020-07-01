Image caption The pub has asked for suggestions for a new name

A pub named after 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston has covered over its sign amid plans for a name change.

The Colston Arms in Kingsdown, Bristol, has hung up a temporary banner calling it "Ye olde Pubby Mcdrunkface" and asked people to suggest new names.

The sign outside the pub reads "We are listening. Black Lives Matter."

A statue of Colston in the city centre was torn down and thrown into the harbour during anti-racism protests last month.

The pub's banner reads: "The Clearly Temporarily Named Ye olde Pubby Mcdrunkface. Suggestions welcome (Obviously)."

Landlord Paul Frost said it was "just a bit of fun to draw attention to the issue".

"It's not me that's keen to make the name change, I just want to make sure the debate happens," he said.

"The point I'm making is that it's not my voice that needs to be heard. I'm a white middle aged man, it's the people, the community around Bristol.

"It is a serious issue, however the banner suggests a little levity about the matter. It's just get engaged, learn about the whole era and make suggestions on Facebook really."

Since the Colston statue was pulled down there have been several other protests calling for monuments celebrating controversial figures in the UK to be taken down or amended.

Bristol's Colston Hall removed his name from the building last month ahead of a name change later this year.

The Diocese of Bristol has also formally applied to remove a plaque and part of a stained glass window in the north transept of Bristol Cathedral that commemorates Colston's life.

Parts of the window, which was installed in 1890, were covered up last month.