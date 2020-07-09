Image copyright Khali Ackford Image caption Solomon Ogunmefun-Brooker (left) and Ras Bandele Selassie (second left) have been working with the elders and the community to tell the story of the building

The sale of a black cultural hub would be like a “library burning down", residents have said.

Bristol City Council plans to sell the building in St Pauls, which houses the Rastafari Culture Centre.

The Afrikan Caribbean Assembly (ACA) has set up a petition against the sale, which now has 1,682 signatures.

The council said it was exploring options for the property with the potential new owner, including "community use".

Rastafarian elder Ras Kammaul said: “If this building goes, it says the community doesn’t matter.”

Image copyright Khali Ackford Image caption People from the surrounding area use the space when they want to talk about their problems and to find a sense of "family and connection"

In 1994 use of the building was gifted to the family of Marlon Thomas, who was attacked by a gang of fairground workers on Durdham Down and left in a "waking coma".

The Justice For Marlon Thomas Campaign used the ground floor and the family allowed Rastafarian elder Ras Bandele Selassie to live upstairs.

He has occupied the building since, turning it into a community centre, as well as a place for Rastafarians to practise their religion.

After announcing the sale, the council asked him to vacate by the end of July.

Mr Bandele said all he wanted was “a chance to have a say” over what happens to the building.

“I’ve been here for 40 years doing this work for the community, surely I deserve a little bit, to stay and continue giving back,” he said.

Image copyright Khali Ackford Image caption People from the St Pauls community say Ras Bandele (centre) has been a pivotal character for the community since the 90s

Solomon Ogunmefun-Brooker, who has been working with the elders and the community to tell the story of the centre, said: “If we lose this place, a vital community lifeline, we lose access to an important elder and when you lose an elder a library burns down.”

Therapist Lyn Mareno, who grew up and works in St Pauls, said: “It's disgusting and there’s a line that is being crossed here, this is the heart of a black community."

Bristol musician Stryda said: “People rely on this place, not just the Rastafarian community. It would be a tragedy for St Pauls to lose this cultural hub.”

A council spokesman said: "The decision to accept the bid on this council-owned property was approved earlier in the year but is currently on hold as future options, including surrounding community use, are explored with the potential purchaser.''