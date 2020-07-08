Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Aden Mohamoud had previously denied responsibility in a police interview

A man who killed a "vulnerable" man in an "unprovoked, violent and senseless attack" has been jailed for life.

Dego Ahmed was found with head and neck injuries at a property in Stapleton Road, Bristol, on 22 October and died in hospital on 6 November.

At Bristol Crown Court, Aden Mohamoud, 43, who previously pleaded guilty to murder, was told he would serve a minimum of 12 years and one month.

Mohamoud had previously denied responsibility in a police interview.

Speaking after the hearing, Det Insp Roger Doxsey said the force's thoughts were with Mr Ahmed's family.

"Three children will grow up without their father because of this tragedy," he said.

Image copyright Avon & Somerset Police Image caption Dego Ahmed died from his injuries three weeks after he was found at a property on the corner of Stapleton Road and Clare Road

"Mohamoud prolonged this case by lying to officers and failing to admit culpability for this murder initially, despite the weight of forensic and witness evidence.

"He attacked a vulnerable man - it was unprovoked, violent and senseless."