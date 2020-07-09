Judge to rule if hunger strike refugee should eat

Image copyright Google Image caption The judge is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future at the Court of Protection

A judge is to decide whether medics should start feeding a refugee who went on a hunger strike four months ago.

The man, who settled in Bristol after fleeing his home in Gaza a decade ago, became involved in a dispute with the Home Office about his age.

He said he is 26, although immigration officials have assessed his age as 31.

Medics responsible for his care have asked Mr Justice Hayden to consider if the man is mentally capable of making his own decisions about eating.

Doctors say they do not plan to force-feed him if the judge makes the ruling, but hope he will accept it and allow medics to provide nutrition.

Mr Justice Hayden is considering the case at a virtual public hearing in the Court of Protection and has been told the man is at a stage where he could rapidly deteriorate.

Post-traumatic stress

The judge heard how the man's family had been killed and he had been tortured before he travelled to the UK.

Specialists say he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and is taking part in the hearing from his hospital bed.

The judge said the man, who is not being named, had been given permission to live in the UK and would gain no obvious benefits if immigration officials altered their age assessment.

But the man, who is taking legal action against the Home Office in a bid to get the age assessment changed, says his correct age is key to his identity and a matter of great importance to him.

Mr Justice Hayden said he had made Home Secretary Priti Patel aware of the man's circumstances.

He is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future.