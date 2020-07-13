Image caption The bus driver was tested after the firm was contacted by a customer

A bus driver in Somerset has tested positive for coronavirus, First Bus has confirmed.

Boss James Freeman said the company was contacted by a customer which led to the driver testing positive.

The company said it had traced everybody the Bath driver had contact with and they were being tested.

Mr Freeman said despite the positive testing of the driver - who had not displayed symptoms - many passengers were still not wearing face masks.

He said: "It is quite frustrating and we're doing our best, all of us, to protect ourselves and everybody from Covid-19. And it's a simple rule that doesn't take too much explaining to understand.

"The policing of this is a matter for Avon and Somerset Constabulary in our area and they've been very proactive in this and have got involved in getting on buses and talking to people and giving them advice."