Image copyright Silent Hobo Image caption Silent Hobo said the mural, on the side of a house, took two days to paint

A graffiti artist has painted a mural on a house in Bristol in appreciation of people who have “kept the city going” during the pandemic.

The artwork features NHS workers helping a patient, and teachers and cleaners wearing masks.

Artist Silent Hobo said he wanted to remind people that front-line workers “should not be taken for granted”.

The mural was commissioned by a group of residents in St Werburghs using money raised by the community.

Silent Hobo has been painting for over a decade working with large brands such as Coca Cola, Disney, Levis and Google, and has other artwork on the streets of Bristol.

"The NHS takes centre view but there are also representations of the cleaners, teachers and everyone else who is keeping the city going during this pandemic," he said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The work has adorned a wall which had been covered in graffiti tags

"Everyone I know appreciates their efforts, everyone has used their services, they work crazy and long hours.

"I know this as my mum was a nurse many years ago when she came over from Singapore, like a lot of people from former colonial countries, and this mural is a nice way of saying that their efforts have not and should not been taken for granted."

The community group said they it wanted to cover up "ugly tagging" that had been on the wall on the corner of James Street and Mogg Street for 10 years.

“We tried to include positive messages about the NHS, about diversity, about key workers," it said.