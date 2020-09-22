Interculture: online events will 'reduce fear of others' Published duration 32 minutes ago

image copyright Tara Miran image caption Speaker Tara Miran dug out her traditional Kurdish clothes to wear for the discussion

A series of online events will be held in Bristol to help improve cultural relations in the city.

The group video discussions, organised by the charity Interculture, will have themes such as "Black Men Talking," and "Let's Talk About Whiteness."

"These discussions will reduce the fear of 'the other', and give platforms to people who are not heard usually," said founder Lisa Whitehouse.

"Bristol still ranks really badly in terms of racial inequality," she added.

A 2017 report by the Runnymeade Trust found that Bristol was one of the worst cities in the UK for the size of the inequality in employment between white British and BAME people.

Ms Whitehouse wanted to run the events in person, but moved them to online when coronavirus hit.

'Confidence to ask questions'

The first discussion invited a group of people to ask a panel of Muslim women questions after Eid.

"Some women in the panel talked about how Covid made Ramadan a deeper experience for them.

"In many ways it was easier, because restaurants were closed and they didn't have to watch other people eating.

"Lockdown also gave people time to reflect and focus on the true meaning of Ramadan," said Ms Whitehouse.

One of the participants of the Muslim Women Talking event, Tara Miran, said these discussions were "overdue."

"As much as I love Bristol, there's so many inequalities from institutional racism.

"Eid was really different this year, I got dolled up in my Kurdish clothes and I could only go to my living room.