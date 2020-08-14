Burst water main causes damage to Sidcot A38 Published duration 14 August

image copyright Avon and Somerset Police image caption The sinkhole appeared overnight on the A38 Bristol Road in Winscombe

Damage caused by a burst water main has caused part of a busy road to collapse, leaving a coach stuck.

A section of road collapsed overnight on the A38 in Sidcot to the north of the A371 junction. It is now closed in both directions.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed no-one was injured.

Bristol Water said it was assessing the damage and a diversion was in place. North Somerset Council said the road would remain closed for several days.

A Bristol Water spokesman said: "We are starting to dig on to the water main. The road is likely to be closed for a few days into next week."

image copyright North Somerset Council image caption North Somerset Council has said a diversion route is in place

A spokesman for North Somerset Council said officials were called out to the road, which is shut between the the junction of Oakridge Lane and the A38, early on Friday morning:

"Bristol Water are on site and will be excavating to determine the extent of the damage," he said.

"They are looking into the possibility of opening the road under two-way traffic lights.

"This will only take place if the damage has not reached both lanes of the highway."

A diversion route has been put in place and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.