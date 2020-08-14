Burst water main causes damage to Sidcot A38
- Published
Damage caused by a burst water main has caused part of a busy road to collapse, leaving a coach stuck.
A section of road collapsed overnight on the A38 in Sidcot to the north of the A371 junction. It is now closed in both directions.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed no-one was injured.
Bristol Water said it was assessing the damage and a diversion was in place. North Somerset Council said the road would remain closed for several days.
A Bristol Water spokesman said: "We are starting to dig on to the water main. The road is likely to be closed for a few days into next week."
A spokesman for North Somerset Council said officials were called out to the road, which is shut between the the junction of Oakridge Lane and the A38, early on Friday morning:
"Bristol Water are on site and will be excavating to determine the extent of the damage," he said.
"They are looking into the possibility of opening the road under two-way traffic lights.
"This will only take place if the damage has not reached both lanes of the highway."
A diversion route has been put in place and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.