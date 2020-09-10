Family's Napoleonic war medals set to fetch £60k Published duration 1 day ago

image copyright Dix Noonan Webb/PA Wire image caption The war medals were awarded to four brothers whose family had strong links to Thornbury

War medals awarded to four brothers who served in the Napoleonic wars is due to be auctioned off.

The set has remained in the Maclaine family's possession for 200 years and have been valued at £60,000.

The brothers and their descendants have long-standing links with the town of Thornbury in South Gloucestershire.

Auctioneer Nimrod Dix said: "This is a remarkable record of four brothers who all served during the Napoleonic wars against the French. "

The family medals were handed to brothers Archibald, Murdoch, John and Hector who were all officers in the British Army.

Archibald's twin Murdoch, a captain in the 20th Foot, was the only British officer to be killed at the Battle of Maida in 1806, while eldest brother John, a major in the 73rd Foot, died at Waterloo in 1815.

Of the surviving siblings, Archibald later became a general.

He was known as the Hero of Matagorda for his command in 1810 of a small group of soldiers that kept an 8,000-strong French army at bay during the Siege of Cadiz.

image copyright Dix Noonan Webb/PA Wire image caption The brothers were all officers in the British Army

General Sir Archibald Maclaine's set of medals, contained within a display case, include his Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath and a Honourable East India Company medal for the Battle of Seringapatam.

They are expected to sell for up to £40,000.

Nimrod Dix, deputy chairman of Dix Noonan Webb, said: "It is not just a remarkable record of military service but also a remarkable survival that the medals, portraits and artefacts have remained together in family possession for the past 200 or so years.

"Particularly poignant is the regimentally marked silver whistle and chain believed to have been carried by Murdoch when he met his death at Maida in southern Italy."

image copyright Dix Noonan Webb/PA Wire image caption The online auction will be held on 17 September

An online auction will be held by Dix Noonan Webb on 17 September.