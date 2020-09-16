Cribbs Causeway cancels Winter Wonderland event Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The annual event at The Mall shopping centre usually draws thousands of people

One of Bristol's largest Christmas events has been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.

The Mall at Cribbs Causeway says it cannot run the annual Winter Wonderland event and instead will feature a celebration of community heroes.

A spokesperson said they were "committed to delivering an equally magical festive experience inside the centre instead".

The annual event features one of the UK's biggest outdoor ice rinks.

In 2019, it drew about 100,000 visitors to The Mall over three months from November to January.

The Mall said it had been exploring options for holding the event in line with government and Public Health England guidance.

"In light of the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, we are unable to find a way to facilitate the events under the current circumstances,