K-Dogg attack: Smashed car photos released Published duration 25 minutes ago

image copyright Avon and Somerset Police image caption The front of the dark blue Honda Accord reflected the force of the impact

Police have released images of the damaged car used to drive into an NHS worker in Bristol.

The victim, a 21-year-old musician known as K or K-Dogg, was walking to the bus stop from his job at Southmead Hospital on 22 July, when he was hit.

Police said the "stark images" of the dark blue Honda Accord were being shown in an appeal for fresh information.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of racially-aggravated attempted murder.

Two 18-year-olds, a 22-year-old and 23-year-old have been released on bail pending police investigations.

image copyright Family photo image caption The NHS worker's family released photos of K's injuries after the attack

Det Insp Danielle Underwood said: "You can see from the impact damage to the car and the wall how K came by such significant injuries."

"While we have made arrests we do still need to hear from anyone who saw the occupants of blue car or knows who was driving it," she added.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was being treated as a racially-aggravated crime due to the language used by the car occupants.

The victim "is still slowly recovering from serious facial injuries and a broken leg", officers added.

He has been left permanently scarred by the attack, with surgeons unable to remove glass and grit from his face.

His family is being supported by the charity Stand Against Racism and Inequality.