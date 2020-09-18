Bristol Airport to appeal after expansion plans refused Published duration 52 minutes ago

image caption Bristol Airport wants to expand footfall by up to two million passengers

Bristol Airport has lodged a formal appeal after its plans for expansion were rejected.

North Somerset Council refused the proposals which included increasing airport capacity from 10 million to 12 million passengers per year.

The airport said the plans set out a "sustainable vision for development over the next decade" and would create more than 1,000 new jobs.

Councillors had argued it would be harmful to the environment.

The authority said it would "defend its position vigorously during any appeal".

'Connect region to world'

In February, the application had about 8,800 objections from the public and 2,400 messages of support.

Current passenger numbers are almost nine million per year but airport bosses believe the expansion would stop millions of people from the region driving to London airports and increase its own numbers to 12 million per year.