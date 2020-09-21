Two deny Darren Wright Foundation charity fraud Published duration 1 hour ago

Two people have denied defrauding a charity for disabled children and adults of nearly £137,000.

Scott Wright, 44, and Melissa Wright, 33, of Hengrove, Bristol are accused of removing funds unlawfully from the Bristol-based Darren Wright Foundation.

The foundation was removed from the Charity Commission register in April.

The former trustees pleaded not guilty to fraud by abuse of position at Bristol Magistrates' Court and will stand trial on 19 October.

The case will be heard in Bristol Crown Court.