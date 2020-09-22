Bristol ferry reopening pushed back until 2021 Published duration 41 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Bristol Ferry Boats image caption Bristol Ferry Boats community outreach coordinator, Kim Brulee said: "I'm going to miss the boats till next year."

A ferry company that closed due to Covid-19 says it will not resume till 2021.

Bristol Ferry Boats hoped to reopen later this year, but said it will not open until April after facing a financial shortfall.

The transport company, which has run from the city centre since 1982, stopped its services in March following government safety guidelines.

A spokesman said public safety remains the "utmost priority".

The company operates scheduled ferry services, as well as public boat cruises, around Bristol Harbour.

image copyright Claire Greville image caption Claire Greville said: "I know they are much loved, so I'm sure they will be supported when they come back."

Bristol resident Claire Greville started using the ferry five years ago as a regular family outing as it was a "fun thing to do together".

She said: "We did the Christmas one where you meet Santa Claus at the end and my kids were saying where's Santa? And he was just there on the dock waving as we came in, it was great but we're going to miss that this year.

"It feels like it's a part of Bristol so it feels odd not having it around."

image copyright Claire Greville image caption Bristol Ferry Boats is now due to reopen in 2021

Its community outreach coordinator, Kim Brulee said: "I've really missed being on the boats.

"We had lots of fun doing puppet shows and performances and it's a shame we can't do these things this year but we have to be safe."

A Bristol Ferry Boats spokesman said: "Throughout this pandemic public safety has remained our utmost priority, and it is for that reason, after consultation with our staff and membership, we have taken the difficult decision not to reopen yet.

"Unfortunately, due to the lockdown we have been unable to generate these profits this year, and therefore are not in a financial position to resume our service in 2020."