Ecological plan announced to 'protect Bristol's natural life' Published duration 17 minutes ago

image copyright Geograph/ Bill Boaden image caption The 10-year strategy involves public, private and voluntary working together

A plan to "protect natural life" in and around Bristol after the city declared an "ecological emergency" earlier this year, has been announced.

The council's One City Approach includes aims to manage one third of Bristol's land for wildlife, reducing pesticides and improving water quality.

Mayor Marvin Rees said it was Bristol's "opportunity to come together and take positive action for nature".

The strategy involves public, private and voluntary sectors working together.

Ian Barrett, from Avon Wildlife Trust and also chair of the One City ecological emergency strategy working group, said it was "not too late to reverse the declines in wildlife".

'Survive and thrive'

"We know the changes that are needed to restore wildlife and ecosystems and, where they're in place, they're working.

"Over the next 10 years, we need to put these changes in place in Bristol and surrounding areas to ensure that people and wildlife can survive and thrive," Mr Barrett said.

Bristol City Council declared the "ecological emergency" at a cabinet meeting on 4 February to build on the city's declaration of a climate emergency in 2018.

Marvin Rees said: "We urge everyone in Bristol to reflect on how they can get involved so we can all feel the benefits of protecting our much-loved wildlife and natural spaces."