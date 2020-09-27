Covid-19: Bristol party host fined by police over rules breach
A police force has issued its first fine for a group breaching the new coronavirus rules.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to a flat on Alma Road in Clifton, Bristol, on Friday following reports a party was taking place.
The people in the flat were told to leave and the host was given a £200 fine.
Meeting socially in groups of more than six is unlawful under new government legislation.
