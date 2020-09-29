Harmonie-Rose becomes first junior meningitis ambassador Published duration 42 minutes ago

image copyright Meningitis Now image caption Harmonie-Rose contracted meningococcal septicaemia as a baby

A girl who lost her limbs as a result of meningitis has become the first junior ambassador of a charity dedicated to fighting the disease.

Meningitis Now said it was "both fitting and appropriate" to award six-year-old Harmonie-Rose Allen the new role.

Harmonie-Rose, from Bath, contracted meningococcal septicaemia as a baby and was given a 10% chance of survival.

She said becoming a junior ambassador had made her "happy and excited".

The award is timed to coincide with the anniversary of the date she contracted the disease in September 2014.

She first came to the attention of the charity when it received a call confirming that a 10-month-old baby had been taken to Royal United Hospital in Bath with suspected meningitis.

A diagnosis was confirmed which led to her losing her arms and legs to the disease.

image caption Harmonie-Rose has dedicated herself to many charity fundraising efforts

Harmonie-Rose has gone on to defy all the odds and do things such as skipping, jumping, running, drawing and writing.

She has also dedicated herself to many charity fundraising efforts including a half-marathon in her home city

Her mother, Freya, said when her daughter contracted the disease she became "so ill, so quickly".

"It is hard to tell, but there are symptoms, and if they come together you just know that it is meningitis.

"Just know the signs and symptoms, and just trust your instincts."

Steve Dayman, founder of Meningitis Now, said: "It's families like Harmonie-Rose's that are really so important to us, so the more information and public awareness we can get out there, then lives will be saved."