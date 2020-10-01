BBC News

Edward Colston statue: Six accept conditional cautions

The statue of Edward Colston was pushed into the harbour after being toppled by protesters
Conditional cautions for criminal damage have been accepted by six people after the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled by protesters.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were cautioned for the offence of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.
The bronze statue was pulled down and pushed into Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest on 7 June.
Police have formally approached the CPS on a charging decision for four others for the same offence.
A 24-year-old arrested on suspicion of criminal damage has been released while investigations continue.
image copyrightAvon & Somerset Police
image captionThe statue was pulled from its plinth on 7 June
Officers previously appealed for the public's help to identify 15 people they wanted to speak to.
The force said a crime had been committed "in the eyes of the law", and it was "duty-bound to investigate without fear or favour".
The statue was later recovered from the water and is due to go on display a city museum along with placards from the Black Lives Matter protest.

