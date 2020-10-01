Andre Gayle stabbing: Teenager charged with murder Published duration 10 minutes ago

image caption Andre Gayle was stabbed near Easton Community Centre on 31 August and died two days later in hospital

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in Bristol.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is accused of killing Andre Gayle and is due before Bristol Magistrates' Court, on Thursday.

He is the second person to be charged with murdering Mr Gayle, who died in hospital two days after being stabbed in Easton, on 31 August.

Twelve other people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Mr Gayle, 29, was stabbed near Easton Community Centre at about 03:15 BST on the late August Bank Holiday Monday.

Jerome Lewis, 24, of Kimberley Place, Croydon, who is also charged with his murder, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

The twelve other people arrested in connection with the investigation are aged between 16 and 40.

