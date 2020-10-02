Andre Gayle murder accused trio appear in Bristol court
- Published
Three people have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in Bristol.
They are accused of killing Andre Gayle, 29, who was fatally stabbed near Easton Community Centre on 31 August.
Rico Corbin and Tyan Finlayson, both 27 and from Speedwell, appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court along with a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named.
They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at crown court later this month.
Mr Corbin and Mr Finlayson will appear on Monday, while the 17-year-old boy is due to appear on 30 October.
Jerome Lewis, 24, of Kimberley Place, Croydon, is also charged with the murder of Mr Gayle, who died in hospital on 2 September.
Mr Lewis appeared before magistrates on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Crown Court on 26 October.
Ten others, aged between 16 and 40, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Related Topics
- Published
- 19 hours ago