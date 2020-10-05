Avonmouth Docks scrap metal fire sends smoke over M5
Scrap metal has caught fire at Avonmouth Docks, causing clouds of smoke to billow out across the nearby motorway.
The blaze at Sims Metal Management near St Andrew's Road was reported at about 22:40 BST on Sunday.
Smoke from the burning metal is affecting visibility on roads, especially the M5.
Highways England has warned motorists to drive with caution on the M4, M5 and M49 motorways or avoid the area.
Local resident, Claire Hayes said: "No-one's told us anything - no alarms have gone off, nothing.
"You don't know what you're breathing in, you don't know what's on fire, or have a clue.
"It looks like singed metal."
Avonmouth and Southmead fire station manager Neil Stradling said: "We are controlling the fire at the moment.
"It's a very deep-seated fire in a 20,000 tonne pile of scrap metal so it's going to be very difficult for us to determine whether we are containing it fully or whether it's spreading in unseen areas."