Edward Colston: Bristol school votes to change name
- Published
A school named after the 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston has voted to change its name.
Colston's Girls' School in Bristol said 75% of staff and students were in favour of it after a consultation.
A statue of Colston was removed from the school in June after another statue of him was thrown into Bristol's harbour during an anti-racism protest.
Students will now compile a list of potential names and the chosen one will be announced by the end of the month.
Gail Bragg, the chair of trustees of the Venturers Trust, which runs a number of academy schools, said: "We will not be erasing the history of Colston's Girls' School, it is a part of Bristol's story which is now an integral and permanent part of the curriculum.
"However, the school will be forging a new identity that represents its diverse and inclusive community and this is the momentous beginning of a new chapter."
The trust said in a separate public survey 68% of people voted to keep the name, but the board agreed to change the name following "a very clear result from the school community vote".
The girls' school was opened in 1891, 170 years after Colston's death, and was funded through a financial endowment from the slave trader.
Principal Kerry McCullagh said: "Students have learnt so much about the democratic process and have expanded their own opinions by talking and listening to such a wide range of people.
"I am particularly impressed by the way in which all opinions were genuinely welcomed so that those who expressed a desire to keep the school's name were able to do so without worrying that others might judge them."
A spokesperson said the Venturers Trust board would review the suggestions before a new name is revealed.
The city's former Colston Hall music venue announced last month it had changed its name to Bristol Beacon.