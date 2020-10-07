Avonmouth Docks scrap metal fire put out after two days
A fire at a scrap metal yard at some docks which started two days ago has been put out.
The blaze at Sims Metal Management near St Andrew's Road, Avonmouth Docks, was reported at about 22:40 BST on Sunday.
Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue service remained at the scene, where 20,000 tonnes of scrap metal caught fire, to dampen down until Tuesday evening.
It is not yet known what caused the fire and the site has now been handed back to the port authority.