Bristol 'at risk of regular flooding by 2125'
The centre of Bristol could suffer severe flooding each year by the end of the century, a report claims.
A draft strategy has been published by Bristol City Council in response to concerns the River Avon could flood regularly due to climate change.
It says more than 4,100 homes and businesses in the city will be at risk of flooding by 2125 if nothing is done.
A £249m flood protection scheme has been drawn up and put out to public consultation.
The Bristol Avon Flood Strategy document shows about 1,100 homes and businesses near the city centre, and 200 properties in neighbouring communities, are already at risk of being flooded in either a severe river or tidal flood.
It predicts 2,253 residential properties and 1,880 non-residential properties will be at risk by 2125 if no action is taken.
The document states "tidal and fluvial flooding from the River Avon represent an increasingly significant risk to Bristol and its neighbouring communities with the potential for severe consequences".
"The city is at risk from both tidal surges from downstream and high river flows from upstream.
"Climate change is increasing sea levels and peak river flows meaning that widespread flooding of central Bristol likely to become a relatively frequent occurrence."
The report outlines plans costing £249.3m to create new flood defences or raise existing ones in places along the banks of the River Avon.
It also states the tidal flood gates of Bristol's Floating Harbour are "increasingly vulnerable to operational failure, overtopping and outflanking by flood water".
A public consultation into the strategy launched by the council is due to end on 20 December.