Shipham football team walks off after 'homophobic insult' by Portishead player
A football match was abandoned when a team left the pitch in protest over an alleged homophobic comment aimed at one its players.
A member of Portishead Town FC's A-team was accused of making the comment towards the Shipham AFC player in the Weston and District Football League game on Saturday.
Shipham AFC said it was "unacceptable behaviour at any level of the sport".
Portishead said it did not condone the behaviour, and was investigating.
Shipham player Rob Scanlon said on Twitter: "I played football today and one of the Portishead Town players said a clear homophobic insult to one of our players.
"I'm not standing for that and we walked off. Game abandoned. Proud of our reaction."
https://t.co/gPIrwJZEtK— Rob Scanlon (@RobScanlon_TV) October 10, 2020
'Absolutely disgusting'
A Shipham AFC spokesperson added: "Proud of the team today for walking off. Clear homophobic abuse from a Portishead Town player. Unacceptable behaviour at any level of the sport.
"Absolutely disgusting and the player in question needs to have a long hard look at himself."
— Shipham AFC (@AfcShipham) October 10, 2020
In a statement, Portishead Town said: "It's been brought to our attention that there was an incident involving one of our players in our A match away versus Shipham today, to which we have responded to those involved.
"We are a fully inclusive family oriented club, and do not condone this sort of behaviour, and we'll investigate and assist the league and Shipham once the report is in."
League governing body Somerset Football Association said abuse and discrimination at matches "will not be tolerated".
