BBC News

Wallace and Gromit sculptures to be unleashed on Bristol at The Mall

Published
image captionThe trail will feature 15 sculptures

A "mini version" of a Wallace and Gromit sculpture trail is to be installed at a Bristol shopping centre.

Fifteen sculptures of Aardman characters Gromit, Wallace, Shaun the Sheep and Feathers McGraw are to feature in the display at The Mall at Cribbs Causeway from 24 October.

The socially-distanced trail will raise money for The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children's Hospital Charity.

It will include new designs as well as favourites from previous trails.

Creations in the sculpture show, called Gromit Unleashed: The Grand Adventure, will each represent a different country.

image captionThe trail will include new designs as well as favourites from previous trails

They will be located out of reach to minimise the risk of virus transmission, and "selfie spots" will be marked to encourage people to keep their distance from others.

An online digital tour of all the sculptures will also be available via the appeal's website.

Director of the appeal, Nicola Masters, said those behind it wanted to "help bring a smile to the faces of shoppers and their families while they are visiting The Mall at the end of such a difficult year for everyone".

"Gromit Unleashed: The Grand Adventure will take visitors on a safe adventure, while helping raise awareness of the sick babies and children in our region that still need our help and support," she said.

image captionAn online digital tour of the sculptures will also be available

Previous Grand Appeal sculpture trails in Bristol have featured models of well-loved Aardman characters placed at locations around the city, each one painted by well-known celebrities and artists.

More than a million people were said to have visited a Gromit trail in 2013 and since then they have raised over £6m for Bristol Children's Hospital.

image captionThe sculptures are being painted and will be on show from 24 October

Related Topics

  • Animation
  • Bristol
  • Statues and sculptures

More on this story

  • Wallace and Gromit trail 'unleashed' in Bristol

    Published
    2 July 2018

  • Shaun the Sheep sculpture trail set to kick off in Bristol

    Published
    3 July 2015

  • Shaun the Sheep sculptures unveiled ahead of Bristol trail

    Published
    5 June 2015

  • Gromit Unleashed 'seen by more than one million people'

    Published
    10 October 2013

  • Gromit charity art trail in Bristol attracts 200,000

    Published
    9 September 2013

  • Giant Gromits removed as Bristol art trail ends

    Published
    8 September 2013

  • Vandalised Gromit sculpture returns to Bristol art trail

    Published
    11 July 2013

  • Giant Gromit sculpture in Bristol vandalised

    Published
    30 June 2013

  • Giant Gromit sculptures let loose in Bristol for arts trail

    Published
    28 June 2013