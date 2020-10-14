Wildscreen: Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough in festival talk
- Published
Teenage activist Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attenborough are to discuss climate change at a virtual wildlife film festival.
Bristol's Wildscreen said it was a "unique chance to hear two of the most influential figures of our time honestly discussing their opinions".
Wildscreen said they were separated "by 77 years in age but united by a shared passion to protect the natural world".
The "Planetary Crisis" conversation takes place on 20 October at 19:00 BST.
Due to coronavirus, the event, which normally attracts thousands of people, will be held online and Sir David and Ms Thunberg will join the festival from their respective homes in the UK and Sweden.
Swedish environmental campaigner Ms Thunberg, 17, became famous in August 2015, when she protested outside the Swedish parliament calling on the government to take stronger action on climate change.
Legendary British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David's latest documentary, A Life On Our Planet, issued a stark warning about the extinction crisis and its effects.
Wildscreen said the pair would ask each other questions about what "we can do to empower ourselves to look after our planet" and would discuss their own experiences of "communicating the impacts humans have and are continuing to make on the environment".
Sue Martineau, from Wildscreen, said: "We are so proud that two of the most famous figures in the fight against climate change have agreed to take time out of their exceptionally busy schedules to appear at Wildscreen Festival 2020."
The festival celebrates the work of wildlife photographers, filmmakers and conservationists and runs from 19 October until 23 October.