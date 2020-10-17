Family concerns over Yatton Hall care home closure
Some residents receiving nursing care in a home are being forced out, according to their relatives.
Family members say they have been told that Yatton Hall in North Somerset will close for refurbishment on 15 January.
They have been told there will be no guaranteed places when it reopens.
A spokesperson said the home would work with residents and families "to support them in finding alternative homes that are suitable for their individual needs".
Jon Watts, whose 76-year-old uncle, Robert Chambers, lives at the home, said he was "clearly not very happy" after he was told the home was currently "not financially viable".
"If it is financially unviable and you're not taking nursing residents back, just tell us because it would make things a lot easier.
"My uncle has lived in Yatton for 76 years - all his life - and I've now got to say to him you probably won't be in the village as of 15 January."
'Time to adapt'
Kira Jones, another relative of a resident, posted on social media the home had given "very little notice" and it was "basically dumping our relatives somewhere else which could be miles away".
A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report last year said the home provides "nursing and personal care" for up to 48 people.
The BBC asked Barchester Healthcare, which runs the home, whether the residents currently requiring nursing care would not be returning when it reopens.
A spokesperson would only say that the home was to close for refurbishment, adding that it had given residents and relatives "notice of this with time to adapt to this change".
"We... will do all we can to ensure that the move is as easy as possible.
"We will work with our residents and families, and, where applicable the local authorities and continuing healthcare, to support them in finding alternative homes that are suitable for their individual needs."
The spokesperson added it was unknown how long the refurbishment would take.