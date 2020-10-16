Covid: Courtney Primary leak repairs delayed by social distancing
A school will not be able to fix leaking skylights that left water pouring down walls until next year.
Repairs at Courtney Primary School, in Kingswood, had been due to take place last month.
But the work, including gutter repairs, was moved at the request of the school due to social distancing measures, South Gloucestershire Council said.
The improvements will not start until Easter and could take at least five months, according to the authority.
“It was felt that construction work could impact social distancing measures required to allow pupils and staff to return to school safely in early September 2020,” a council spokesman said.
The school did not want to add any further comment.
Labour group leader Pat Rooney raised the issue with Tory leader Toby Savage at a cabinet meeting in July, saying that "promises were made but not kept".
She said there was "water running down walls and ceiling tiles throughout the school, against exposed pipes and gaping holes, and most dangerously the fact that the water pouring in was channelling near the electrics".
In the council's latest response to the Local Democracy Reporting Service it said the school's gutters were external and the roof lights were located over a corridor area.
A spokesman said: "The first phase of roof gutter repairs was successfully completed during August 2020.
"The start of the second phase of gutter repair work and the replacement of the roof lights was moved from Sept/Oct 2020 to Easter 2021 at the request of the school, because it was felt that construction work could impact social distancing measures required to allow pupils and staff to return to school safely."
The repairs are expected to cost £150,000.