University lecturers 'don't feel safe' due to lack of mandatory face masks
Concerns have been raised over a lack of mandatory face masks for students and staff at the University of the West of England (UWE).
One lecturer said staff "don't feel safe" and he felt "insulted" at the suggestion staff were "happy to go to Sainsbury's and the pub but not work".
The comments came in a meeting between the UCU union and management.
Vice-chancellor Prof Steve West said social distancing and ventilation was "all that's required".
The lecturer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "At Sainsbury's you're in a bigger space with everyone wearing a facemask, why wouldn't you feel safer?
"With face-to-face you're spending a longer period of time in a closed space.
"I think the whole management approach basically trivialises our concerns over health and safety.
"They put money first before lives, because they don't want to give refunds on fees which students will be demanding.
'Covid secure'
"There's an awful lot of really worried staff members, and the feeling across the teaching staff is they are gambling with people's lives."
Prof West said the university's facilities were "covid-secure".
"Every building, every space has been signed off by our health and safety and our trade unions.
"In the classrooms we have worked with health and safety and Public Health England to follow the science.
"The science says maintain two metre social distancing and ensure there is good ventilation.
"That's all that's required."
He added that some other universities had made face masks compulsory because they were "unable to secure two-metre distancing".
Phillipa Davey from UCU there was "plenty of evidence that people are upset and employees don't feel safe".
"It's a ridiculous thing to say but [Prof West] needs to answer the question why some staff feel safer in Sainsbury's than coming into UWE," she added.
