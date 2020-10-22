Andre Gayle stabbing: Fifth person charged with murder
- Published
A fifth person has been charged with the murder of Andre Gayle in Bristol.
Daniel Atkinson, 40, of Quarry Mead, in Alveston, has been remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He is accused of killing Mr Gayle, 29, who was stabbed near Easton Community Centre on 31 August and died two days later in hospital.
Four others charged with murder have already made initial appearances in court.
Rico Corbin and Tyan Finlayson, both 27 and from Speedwell, Jerome Lewis, 24, of Kimberley Place, Croydon, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, are the others to be charged.
They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at crown court later this month.
Mr Gayle was attacked at about 03:15 BST on the late August Bank Holiday Monday.
A forensic post-mortem examination concluded multiple stab wounds had led to his death.