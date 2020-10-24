Covid-19: Bristol's Jack of Diamonds fined over breach
A Bristol nightclub which broke Covid-19 curfew rules has been temporarily closed.
Police and Bristol City Council said they found several regulation breaches at The Jack of Diamonds in West Street.
They included opening past 2200 BST, having no track and trace system and not enforcing the wearing of masks.
The venue, the first to have fallen foul of the rules in Bristol, has been fined £1,000 and closed until next year.
In a statement Bristol City Council said there had been "multiple" visits by police and council officials.
The venue has been banned from holding events until 22 January 2021.
"This behaviour is jeopardising other businesses that are complying with the rules and playing their part in keeping Bristol open safely," said the council.
"The direction to cease services is necessary at this point in time to prevent people attending the premise, as we are clear that their operations are putting people at risk of Covid-19 transmission."