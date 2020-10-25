Woman found with life-threatening injuries in Bristol's Victoria Park
- Published
A woman has been found with life-threatening injuries in a park.
The woman, in her 30s, was discovered in Victoria Park in Bedminster, Bristol, just after 06:00 GMT.
She suffered serious head injuries and may have been assaulted, Avon and Somerset Police said. She remains in hospital.
Officers have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The woman was found close to the site of the former Mrs Brown's Cafe, next to a popular children's play park.
Det Sgt Nicholas Lawson said: "At this stage, we're keeping an open mind as to how the woman suffered these injuries, but we can't rule out the fact she may have been assaulted."
He said officers were checking CCTV footage.
