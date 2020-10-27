Keynsham: pub owner's generosity helps tackle food poverty
- Published
A pub owner from Keynsham who spends around £20,000 a year on providing free meals to children during school holidays says demand is on the rise.
David Yeomans, who runs The Crown Inn, began offering free meals three years ago when the local foodbank said it was running short of donations.
He said he used to feed 100 children a day in school holidays, but this has now shot up to roughly 150 children.
"A lot of people have lost their jobs and are struggling." Mr Yeomans said.
The 33-year-old runs the pub with his partner Luke Skinner and pays for the cost of the meals himself.
Mr Yeomans said that Keynsham wasn't a "particularly disadvantaged place" but that job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic had made a big impact on peoples' lives.
“We try to give food in a very relaxed manner, so as to make sure people don’t feel embarrassed or ashamed," he said.
Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford tweeted support for The Crown Inn as part of his high-profile campaign for the UK government to extend free school meals to eligible children during half-term.
Mr Yeomans is not alone in the West in wanting to alleviate food poverty, with Betsy Gamble, of Street, Somerset, also earning praise for attending her school’s Superhero Day as "Coronagirl" .
The eight-year-old's alter-ego has the superpower of being able to give food vouchers to children who need them.
During the first lockdown in March, Betsy helped deliver food to vulnerable people and took cream teas to elderly people on VE day.
Her mother, Vicki Gamble, 39, said: “She has received so much praise for her actions, both from her school, Elmhurst Junior School, and the local community."
Ms Gamble added: “It’s great that Betsy has raised awareness of the issue.
“She enjoys helping people and I’m very proud of her.”
