Chipping Sodbury free food service sees half-term surge
A family making food parcels for those in need has said a lack of free school meals has put extra strain on their service.
Aimee Waters, from Family Food 4 Free in Chipping Sodbury, said there had been a surge in demand during half-term.
The group offers free emergency boxes containing freshly cooked meals and surplus stock from local super markets.
Mrs Waters said people were coming to them "out of desperation".
The mother-of-four started the "non judgemental, no questions asked" group during "the peak of Covid-19" in the summer, not expecting it would be in even more demand four months later.
"We thought it would be for a few weeks as everyone did. But obviously, it went on a lot longer. This week alone we've had 253 requests [for food].
"In the mornings we have 15 or 20 families queuing out in the rain and I don't think they would do that if they weren't desperate."
Mrs Waters said she has mainly been contacted by families with children who would normally be receiving school meals, but also receives requests from people from "all different walks of life".
She said her family and a team of volunteers offer the service "because we care".
"We've seen the pain, we've heard the stories, and it's quite emotional to see that every day," the 32-year-old said.
"So that gives us a drive. We get tired, we're a normal family, I've got four children. My husband's a stay at home Dad. I work, but we've just got to carry on, because we see the pain, and we know we're helping."
Mrs Waters said local supermarkets such as Waitrose and Tesco regularly donate surplus stock but the group is always seeking food donations.