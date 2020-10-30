New plans for struggling Bristol shopping centre
New plans to transform a run-down shopping centre have been unveiled after an earlier proposal was rejected.
Developer Firmstone's project for the St Catherine's Place shopping centre in Bristol, were thrown out by the city council in February.
Planning officers said the designs were "unacceptable" and would have a negative impact on the area.
Firmstone is appealing against that refusal and says if successful it could revive its original plans.
The company had wanted to build tower blocks containing 205 homes, redevelop the shopping centre and open a cinema.
Having failed with that application, the firm hopes city planners will approve its new designs which include 180 homes, fewer shops and no cinema.
However Firmstone has also appealed against the decision to refuse its earlier plans, and says it will "need to take stock" if the planning inspectorate upholds its appeal.
The new plans, designed by Bristol architects Stride Treglown, include buildings between seven and 14-storeys tall.
Firmstone director Francis Firmstone said: "Bedminster is a hugely popular, vibrant and exciting area of Bristol but it is in dire need of new homes and investment.
"Our proposals for 180 much-needed and thoughtfully-designed new homes, along with the development's newly-refurbished retail units and shopping centre entrance, will help return East Street to its former glory."
The new plans already have the support of local businesses in the form of the Bedminster Business Improvement District, which also backed the earlier proposal.