Edward Colston: Bristol tower renamed by 'end of the year'

Published
image captionA new name for the office block will be voted on by tenants

A tower block in Bristol named after 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston will be renamed by the end of the year, its owners have said.

A sign bearing Colston's name was removed from the office block in June.

It came after protesters pulled down a statue of the merchant in the city centre during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Changes have also been announced for Colston's Girl's School and the Colston Hall, now called Bristol Beacon.

Investment firm AEW UK, which owns the high-rise block on Colston Street, said: "Having taken the time to carefully review our options regarding the future naming of the building, we will be consulting with our tenants over the coming weeks with a view to having a new name by the end of the year."

image captionColston Tower is close to where the statue of Edward Colston was torn down during a Black Lives Matter protest

Since Colston's statue was toppled and thrown into Bristol's harbour, the city has been examining its historical links with the slave trade.

Last month, Colston's Girls' School voted to change its name, with 75% of staff and students in favour after a consultation. A new name is yet to be announced.

And in September the Colston Hall, an arts venue in the city centre, announced it would change its name to Bristol Beacon.

The statue of Colston was retrieved from the harbour four days after the protests. It has since been preserved and is expected to be given a new home in a city museum.

On his death in 1721, Colston bequeathed his wealth to charities in the city. As a result, many of the city's street names and landmarks bear his name.

