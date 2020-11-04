Bristol tiny-house sale to boost Centrepoint homeless charity
A homeless charity will benefit from the sale of a unique tiny house in Bristol that can be driven away.
Builder George Rose constructed the home, which fits on the back of a trailer and is being sold via raffle with tickets priced at £3.
Mr Rose said he planned to donate a portion of the raffle proceeds to the charity Centrepoint.
The charity said it welcomed the donation which "could not have come at a more important time".
Inspired by the American reality TV show Tiny House Nation, Mr Rose set himself the challenge of building the home in the first lockdown.
The wood-framed building is valued at £20,000.
"It was a lot of work, it was a solo project - but I'm quite pleased with what I've done," he said.
"I decided to sell it via a raffle system so it's open to a lot more people."
The building has an open-plan living area, toilet and a fitted bathroom.
"With something like this you could literally put it in your garden and use it as a guest house or Airbnb," said Mr Rose.
"You could also use it as an office space."
Mr Rose said dealing with homeless young people was "close to my heart" and he would give £1,125 to Centrepoint.
'Nowhere safe to sleep'
"Living in Bristol I've seen homelessness getting worse and worse. It's a growing problem.
"Doing the raffle opens it up to more people," he said.
Lucy Goble, from Centrepoint, said she expected the coming months "to be busier than ever".
"With local lockdowns and fewer job opportunities, we're seeing more and more young people with nowhere safe to sleep," she said.
"George's unique raffle couldn't have come at a more important time."