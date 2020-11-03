BBC News

Covid-19: Photographer Chris Floyd launches Portraits of the People

image captionMojisola Elufowoju founded Sheffield's Utopia Theatre

A celebrity photographer has launched a new exhibition championing people who have kept the arts alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Floyd, who has photographed the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Victoria Beckham, has published Portraits of the People online.

Mr Floyd said he wanted to recognise the individuals and groups who kept going despite the impact of lockdown.

He said his subjects had "shown a refusal to lay down and give up".

"My aim was to document each of them in a way that showcases and honours that sense of integrity and fortitude, as well as their humour," he added.

image captionLiz Treacher works with Scottish reading project Open Book
image captionAnouar Kassim MBE, founded the Milton Keynes Islamic Arts, Heritage and Culture organisation

One of the portraits in the exhibition, which was made in collaboration with the National Lottery, features Penny from Preludes which is run by professional chamber orchestra the Bristol Ensemble.

Preludes works in deprived areas of Bristol, introducing them to music and staging concerts.

image captionPreludes takes music into deprived areas of Bristol
image captionJennifer Hill from the Welsh National Opera helps dementia sufferers to enjoy singing

Other organisations featured included Open Book, a Scottish creative writing project, and Arts Care, which gives patients, families, staff and visitors in healthcare in Northern Ireland access to the arts.

Vic Brown, founder of New Urban Era in Tamworth, a youth arts project that includes outdoor murals, beatboxing and breakdancing, is another subject.

The exhibition can be viewed on various websites including the National Portrait Gallery, London, the National Museum of Wales, the IKON Gallery in Birmingham and the Ruthin Craft Centre in Wales.

image captionShamim Azad, from London's Apples and Snakes, offers storytelling over Zoom
image captionAbbie Canning from Derby Quad works with autistic children

