Former Conservative councillor accused of mistreating staff
By Pete Simson & Dickon Hooper
BBC West
- Published
A former councillor has been accused of mistreatment by several people who used to work for him.
Ex-employees of North Somerset businessman Richard Nightingale said they were owed thousands of pounds.
Some said they were fired on the spot and a BBC investigation heard he could be aggressive and threatening.
He has denied all the allegations. Separately, Mr Nightingale has recently been suspended from the Conservative Party, pending an investigation.
Neither he nor the North Somerset Conservative Association would disclose the reason for his suspension, nor what the investigation was about. Mr Nightingale said he has done nothing wrong.
Weston-super-Mare businessman Mr Nightingale was a district councillor on North Somerset Council from 2015 to 2019, when he lost his seat. He owns an estate agency, a café and a removal and storage firm in Weston, as well as a flying business called Bristol Flying, based at Bristol Airport.
Jonathan Stroud used to work for Mr Nightingale in several of these businesses and said he was at first very well treated before he was fired.
Mr Stroud said he was told "I think I'm going to have to sue you to teach you a lesson" before being asked to leave.
He said he was owed unpaid wages, which he wanted to use as a deposit on a home, and was taking Mr Nightingale to an employment tribunal.
"Nine months on and I have still not been paid," he said.
'Complete mess'
Kay Farence worked in the Nightingale estate agency until last July, when she had a baby and took maternity leave.
She said after several months of her statutory maternity leave, she stopped receiving her maternity pay.
"I didn't get paid and so I called head office, and they said 'I suggest you speak to Mr Nightingale yourself'," she said.
"So I called him and he didn't answer. So I was kind of stuck, really, because I had bills coming out that day and I didn't get any pay.
"It ruined my maternity leave, because it left me in a complete mess with money."
She also went to a an employment tribunal over her pay, with Mr Nightingale initially claiming he was acting on official advice not to pay her.
But she said in the past few days he had paid her about two-thirds of what she believed she was owed.
Mr Nightingale disputed what Mr Stroud and Ms Farence said and added employment issues are inevitable when you have a large number of staff.
'Frightening people'
The BBC also found one of Mr Nightingale's businesses owed more than £16,000 to Bristol and Wessex Flying School, from whom he rented space at Bristol Airport, after taking the business to court and losing.
Barry Bailey, co-director of Bristol and Wessex, said: "He is a serious bully.
"I think he has done a job of frightening people off and I think there are a number of people around now that are just sick and tired of this individual."
The BBC has also seen emails from a claims company based in Station Road in Weston, sent to people Mr Nightingale said owed him money - but there is no such business on that road.
The logo used in the correspondence was actually that of a Belfast-based claims company, which said it had never worked for Mr Nightingale and had no offices in the town.
Tom Savage, a former student at the Bristol Flying school, received correspondence from the company.
He said: "I imagine that is Richard Nightingale just pretending to be a claims company and that is really trying to impersonate someone else with a view to threaten, to try and get money and that felt really quite unpleasant."
Mr Nightingale denied pretending to be a bogus claims company or asking anyone else to do so - describing the allegation as "baseless and nebulous gossip".
Mr Nightingale also said this was a separate company that Bristol Flying had used but he had no knowledge of its business practices.
Mr Savage said he wanted to learn to fly because his grandfather was a Spitfire instructor, but struggled to get lessons booked in at Bristol Flying.
"I said I wanted to leave and was told that I couldn't," he said. "I basically had a direct debit that was still being charged. I just feel it's been pretty unpleasant."
He did not finish his course and said Bristol Flying refused for some time to give him his flying logs back to transfer elsewhere, which the company should have done.
Mr Nightingale disputed what Mr Savage said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk