Bristol collision leaves one dead and main Wells Road shut
One person died when two cars collided forcing the closure of one of the main routes into Bristol.
The crash happened on the A37 Wells Road near the junction of Norton Road.
Avon and Somerset Police officers have closed a long stretch of the road while investigations are carried out.
A spokesman for the force said the route was likely to be shut for several hours.
The A37 Wells Road in Bristol is closed near the junction with Norton Road following a serious collision involving two cars earlier this evening.— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) November 3, 2020
Sadly, one person has died in the collision.
Enquiries are being carried out at the scene and diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/nKbGwgy9E5