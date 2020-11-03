BBC News

Bristol collision leaves one dead and main Wells Road shut

Published
image captionPolice closed the Wells Road after the accident

One person died when two cars collided forcing the closure of one of the main routes into Bristol.

The crash happened on the A37 Wells Road near the junction of Norton Road.

Avon and Somerset Police officers have closed a long stretch of the road while investigations are carried out.

A spokesman for the force said the route was likely to be shut for several hours.

image captionThe accident happened close to Broadwalk Shopping Centre